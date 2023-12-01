Leitchfield man arrested after driving in reverse on KY 187

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man was charged Tuesday night at 11:15 p.m. with numerous traffic charges after police pulled him over for driving in reverse in the wrong direction near the 600 block of KY 187.

Michael Payton, 47, was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, no registration, no insurance and obscuring the identity of a machine.

Payton was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center where he was processed.

During that process, police found over 20 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket pocket and was additionally charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.

