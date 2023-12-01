Med Center Health announces $145M expansions across Warren, Barren counties

By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Med Center Health has announced three capital projects, expanding their services in Bowling Green and Glasgow.

The projects include the construction of a five-story patient care tower at The Medical Center’s Bowling Green campus, a combined emergency department and urgent care facility at The Hub in Bowling Green and a medical office building and outpatient diagnostic imaging center in Glasgow.

“Each of these three projects uniquely addresses the growing healthcare needs of the communities we serve and would not be possible without the entire Med Center Health team,” said Connie Smith, President & CEO of Med Center Health. “I want to thank our board members for their vision and continued support; these projects will benefit patients for generations.”

The patient care tower will be constructed adjacent to the D Tower along High Street and will provide a new location for women and children’s services. The expansion will include the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the region.

Med Center Health also said they plan to further develop their emergency department, surgery, endoscopy and additional medical and surgical beds.

The development at The Hub along Lovers Lane will feature care for emergencies and urgent situations.

The Glasgow expansions will include a new medical office building along the 31-E Bypass. Plans include the construction of a specialty clinic and outpatient diagnostic testing.

“As more Barren County residents look to Med Center Health for advanced health care service, this project will improve local access and offer more choices in a cost-effective, convenient setting,” a press release said.

The projects are expected to total more than 210,000 square feet and are totaled around $145 million.

Med Center Health expects to begin the expansions in the spring of 2024.

