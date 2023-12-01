Reminders to prevent car break-in’s during the holiday shopping season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With holiday shopping in full swing, Bowling Green residents are being advised to be more aware and follow some protocols before exiting their vehicles.

Maegan Hance, co-owner of Triple Crown Auto Glass in Bowling Green, has been in the windshield repair business for eight years, and says people tend to get repairs more often during the holidays.

“Typically, around the holidays, we do see an influx of break-ins, primarily when people are leaving merchandise, their purses diaper bags unattended in their vehicle, whether they be shopping or out to dinner, we do start to see an influx in December with that,” she says.

Hance spoke about how items being visible in your vehicle can increase the chances of a break-in.

“Our biggest tip is either removing the merchandise and taking it into your home or concealing it in the trunk of your vehicle,” Hance says. “If it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind. If you come out from an establishment and you do see that your vehicle has been vandalized, the first step is to call the authorities to report the incident.”

The Bowling Green Police Department also posted a list of safety tips to their website, reminding residents to shop before dark, park in well-lit areas, ensure all car doors and windows are locked and to keep valuables and shopping merchandise out of plain view.

More personal safety tips regarding shopping and cars can be found on their website.

