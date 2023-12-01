Staying mild with some rain over the weekend

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The clouds are hanging around, but it should be fairly dry and mild for “Light Up Bowling Green” tonight.

The forecast still includes some scattered showers during the day Saturday. Could be a little nuisance rain for some of those holiday parades, but it will not be a washout. Another shower or two is possible Sunday morning. The weekend is going to remain fairly mild with highs in the 50s to around 60.

Temperatures do cool down slightly for the first part of next week, but looking ahead, the first half of December is likely to be a little warmer than normal.

Our average high temperatures for early December are in the lower 50s, with lows typically in the lower and middle 30s.

