‘Teen Angel’ program seeks to help teens around holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Several people were on hand at two coffee shops around Bowling Green Friday as donations were collected for the annual Teen Angel Donation BLAST.

The initiative is a partnership among Crocker Law Firm, Starbucks Coffee and Scooter’s Coffee.

The law firm commits to matching all donations collected and provides the money to Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools.

“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Cyndi Crocker, whose law firm sponsors the event.

Since 2010, Teen Angel has raised more than $306,000 to help teens in the community.

Donations collected in 2022 totaled more than $53,000 and helped over 225 teens.

Gift cards are also accepted alongside cash donations.

“Every year we raise more money than the year before, which I think is great because every year we have more kids who really need the help,” Crocker said.

Teen Angel began as a Christmas assistance program in 2010 by Vision, a multi-agency council of Warren County, who works alongside family resource centers in local school systems.

Donations accepted are given to resource coordinators who shop for clothes and other items for teens at their schools, according to Community Education of Bowling Green and Warren County.

“Our goal is to send them out there armed with enough money to really take care of every child in need,” Crocker said. “For 13 years, they have served every child on the list.”

Tax-deductible monetary donations can be made any time at Community Education located at 1227 Westen St. They accept cash, checks, credit cards, various gift cards and through their PayPal account.

For more information, contact Community Education at (270) 842-4281.

