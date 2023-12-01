Tree lighting happening in Beaver Dam to kick off Christmas festival

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday in Beaver Dam, the Annual Christmas Festival & Parade kicks off!

The festival starts at 5 p.m. with the Tree Lighting, Christmas Cookie Walk, a Toy Giveaway, and Carriage & Carnival Rides.

Saturday, vendors open at 10:00 am.

Additional activities include live music, the Jingle Bell Jog 5K, and the Holiday Dessert Contest.

The annual Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street

Santa Claus himself will also be hanging out there all weekend.

