City of Bowling Green calls on residents to avoid panhandling, change the way they give

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They’re on the street corners of highway exits, shopping centers, grocery stores and more.

For years, panhandlers have been seen all around Bowling Green, asking for spare change.

“It’s not safe for the people going out into traffic, getting the money. It is also not safe for the people in their cars. You are essentially inviting someone into your public space when you open your car window,” says Public Information Officer for the City of Bowling Green Deborah West.

Although safety is a concern with panhandling, West explained that addressing the issue comes with challenges because it is legal.

“It is considered protected free speech, so we can’t tell people you can’t do that here because the Supreme Court has said that they can,” she says.

However, many that are seen with signs begging for money on the street are not homeless.

West explained that there has been an ongoing issue with people from different areas being dropped off in Bowling Green to profit off of the donations they collect from those willing to give them cash on the street.

“Panhandling and homelessness are not the same issue,” West says. “They are two entirely separate issues. We know from a local survey that has been conducted here that the majority of panhandlers in Bowling Green are not in fact homeless. This is a business for many of them.”

Paula Jarraeu spent many years as a homeless individual, and explained how it feels to see panhandler’s profiting on the side of the street.

“It angers me because we know some people from being out there. They get all kinds of money,” she says.

Those who work or volunteer with charitable organizations to help the homeless are aware of the issue. President of “Do Not Forget Me Ministries” Kris York has worked extensively with the homeless community and explained that most homeless individual themselves do not ask for money.

“A lot of the people that I deal with in the community that [are] in need of help, will not be asking anyone for anything,” he says. “They would simply ask for nothing and all they want is for us to help them and talk to them and get to know them. So, a lot of the trouble and the issues that’s going on in the community right now are not from the homeless community.”

West is hoping that if people feel inclined to donate, they change the way they give and instead contribute to a charitable organization.

“If it’s something that’s really on your heart and you want to help people, you can really help a lot of folks by donating to organizations that help the homeless,” she says. “There’s a better way to give, a safer way to give, and a way for you to help more people actually who are in need.”

Some charitable organizations that strive to help the homeless community in Bowling Green include Do Not Forget Me Ministries, Hope House Ministries, Room at the Inn and Salvation Army.

