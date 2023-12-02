Greensburg Police find stolen U-Haul with dozens of stolen vehicle batteries inside

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after police found a stolen U-Haul.

According to Greensburg Police, officers located a U-Haul truck in the NorthGate Shopping center illegally parked in a fire lane on Wednesday, Nov 29 at around 8:48 AM,

Officer Finn and Officer Stevens immediately recognized the U-Haul truck from a possible theft that had occurred the night prior in Campbellsville.

Officers contacted Walmart Loss Prevention and the Campbellsville Police Department and were able to verify the U-Haul was indeed the U-Haul used in the theft.

Upon making contact with the driver, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the truck.

After a short investigation, officers located marijuana in the front compartment and 72 stolen vehicle batteries in the back compartment along with burglary tools.

The male driver was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, no operators license, improper parking fire lane, and possession of burglary tools.

