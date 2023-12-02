Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty

Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a gunman opened fire on her patrol car in an ambush attack.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call.

Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Phoenix area were at the Hall of Flame Museum in an effort to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me. If brothers and sisters need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night,” Bullis said about the opportunity to potentially help other law enforcement officers. “That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal crash near Nashville Road and Hwy 240
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
CAIR files suit against Warren County Jail for alleged mistreatment of Muslim woman
Bonnie Spears announced as the new principal of Drakes Creek Middle School.
Drakes Creek Middle School names new principal

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom
Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
After a short investigation, officers located marijuana in the front compartment and 72 stolen...
Greensburg Police find stolen U-Haul with dozens of stolen vehicle batteries inside