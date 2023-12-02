SKYPAC lights their 'SKYPAC Community Christmas Tree'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGKY’s holiday season kick off events continued Friday night at SKYPAC and Circus Square Park, lighting a Christmas tree and ‘Santa’s Village’.

The lighting of the SKYPAC Community Christmas Tree adds yet another event to the long list put on by BGKY to kick off the holiday.

Although the SKYPAC tree lighting isn’t new, the city added some new additions to the event including transforming Circus Square Park into Santa’s Village.

“Downtown area is going to come to life for the holiday season which is always a fun kickoff to celebrate Christmas here in Southcentral Kentucky. Fountain square park will light up, Circus Square Park will light up. At Circus Square Park we have Santa’s village this year. It’s a reimagination of the park to try to provide a fun family experience.”

Events started on November 27th at Cherry Hall and will continue until December 3rd. However, family-oriented events are expected to continue even past the holiday season, as the Bowling Green Parks and Rec Department continue to pursue their mission.

“Parks and Recreation and all of us at the city, we’re just on a constant mission to bring fun ways for our community to come together and enjoy their community and enjoy the spaces available. It’s up to us to bring those spaces to life and for Christmas, Santa’s Village is just another way for us to get creative.”

If you haven’t had a chance to see the lights yet, an interactive map posting Christmas light locations across the city is available here. The holiday events will continue through this weekend.

“Saturday is the Bowling Green Christmas Parade. It’s always a cool way to celebrate Christmas. I am looking forward to celebrating that with my family, it’s going to be a blast. Soky Marketplace has their Mistletoe market that kicks off tonight on Friday but is also on Saturday. Tons of vendors with a lot of different things you can buy for all your loved ones and friends.”

The full list of events can be found here.

