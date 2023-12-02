Some drizzle, showers for Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many areas in the eastern portion of the WBKO viewing area are waking up to some light showers and drizzle on this Saturday. Rain chances will continue through most of the day, mainly for those to the east of I-65.

Sunshine returns for Sunday!! (WBKO)

After a cloudy start to Sunday, an increase in sunshine should return by the afternoon hours with temperatures nearing the upper 50s for highs. A little bit of mild sunshine doesn’t sound bad after a few cloudy, rainy days. The dry conditions won’t last forever, as more rain chances are showing up as we move into Monday.

Rain chances returning for Monday (WBKO)

It doesn’t look like we’ll see too much rain right now and most of it will be present during the morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will continue to hang out in the 50s through the next few days before a quick drop comes in as we move into Wednesday. Temperatures will only be in the upper 40s for highs before temps rebound into the 50s. Lows over the next week will be in the 30s with the exception of tonight, when lows will be in the 40s. After Monday’s rain chance, we’ll stay mainly dry before another precipitation chance is signaling for next weekend. Until then, enjoy the great sunshine we will see through most of this week!

