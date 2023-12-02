South-Central Kentucky Meteorological Fall Recap

Temperatures, Precipitation and Drought for Fall 2023
Fall season review
Fall season review
By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The meteorological fall has officially come to an end, which runs from September through November.

Temperatures:

  • September
    • Average high temperature: 84.0 degrees
    • Average low temperature: 59.9 degrees
    • Average overall temperature: 72.0 degrees (+0.6 degrees compared to normal)
  • October
    • Average high temperature: 72.2 degrees
    • Average low temperature: 49.5 degrees
    • Average overall temperature: 60.9 degrees (+0.9 degrees compared to normal)
  • November
    • Average high temperature: 62.9 degrees
    • Average low temperature: 37.4 degrees
    • Average overall temperature: 50.2 degrees (+1.8 degrees compared to normal)

Precipitation

  • September: 2.22 inches (-1.42 inches compared to normal)
  • October: 2.10 inches (-1.53 inches compared to normal)
  • November: 1.75 inches (-1.98 inches compared to normal)
  • TOTAL SEASON: 6.07 inches (-4.93 inches compared to normal)

Drought Conditions: Our worst drought conditions occurred during the last week of September, and through most of November. All of October, we experienced moderate drought conditions, with the first half of September being when we were not in any drought conditions. On average, Bowling Green experienced drought conditions 30% of the time.

What does this mean for Winter? WBKO First Alert Chief Meteorologist posted the Winter Outlook for our area this coming season.

