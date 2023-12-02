Whataburger location to open in Springfield

The new location is expected to be finished by next year.
Whataburger (generic)
Whataburger (generic)(Jonesdr77 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Weeks after the opening of another well-known fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, Springfield can expect another restaurant to break ground soon.

A spokesperson for Whataburger confirmed a new location is headed for the rural town, with opening anticipated for the end of next year.

The burger spot did not release any additional information regarding the upcoming site.

The new location would join the list of 14 additional Whataburger locations previously established in Tennessee. The fast-food chain has restaurants in nearby cities such as Clarksville, Hermitage, Murfreesboro, and, more recently, Madison.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

