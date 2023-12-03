Arrest made in Allen County, Sunday morning

Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office (Allen County Sheriff's Office)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County man was arrested Sunday morning for trespassing at the IMI Concrete plant.

Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old, Walter Borden, for being on the property. Police made initial contact with Borden, where he then fled on foot entering the Cole Lumber yard.

Deputies found Borden hiding inside a dumpster where they then took him to custody.

Borden was also found with methamphetamine. He is currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.

Borden is charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, and fleeing/evading police.

