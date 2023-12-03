Bowling Green Police Department arrests man accused of rape at Wingate Hotel

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, the Bowling Green Police responded to the Wingate Hotel at 185 Greenwood Lane for a rape.

The victim, also an employee, told police a man entered the front lobby and was attempting to sleep on the lobby furniture. She asked him to leave.

The man left and returned several times. When she told him to leave, he jumped over the counter and physically assaulted her. He then forced her into a sexual act against her will.

After a few minutes, the man fled from the hotel but officers were able to locate him nearby. The suspect attempted to escape from police but was quickly apprehended. The man is identified as 25-year-old Johnson Dukuly Lloyd.

During his interrogation, Johnson informed the detective he was homeless and had been brought to Bowling Green by the Franklin Police Department a couple hours earlier.

Johnson is lodged in the jail and is charged with Rape, 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree and Fleeing/Evading Police, 2nd Degree, on foot.

