Bowling Green wins its 8th state championship after a 28-14 win over Cooper

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples avenged its state title loss last year, this time beating Cooper 28-14 to win the program’s 8th state championship.

Purples quarterback Deuce Bailey went 16-28 for 199 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 7 rushes for 70 yards and a huge first down pickup to tuck the lead away for the Purples. Trevy Barber had 9 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Klein had two receptions for 43 yards and a score.

The Purples defense was huge in this game totaling 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and a late game sealing interception from Andru Jones. Grayson Newman and Montrez Trussel led the defense with six tackles each.

Bowling Green held Cooper to 3-8 on 4th down and -27 rushing yards.

The wet conditions of the game played a huge role into Bowling Green getting on the scoreboard first. After going three and out, the Purples had to punt the ball away but the rainy weather made it difficult to catch the ball in all phases of the game. Bowling Green recovered the muffed punt setting them up in good field position.

A few plays later, Bowling Green would strike first. After the heroics from Deuce Bailey to avoid a sack from one of the top players in the state when it comes to getting sacks, he found Matthew Klein wide open down by the goal line, making the easy catch and walks into the endzone.

BG would strike again on the next series. Bailey threw a beautiful ball on a string right into the pocket of Trevy Barber and just like that it was 14-0.

The Jaguars didn’t go away so easily. Cam O’hara found Isaiah Johnson down the right sideline on the fade route and he walked into the endzone untouched and Cooper was right back in the game.

The momentum started to shift in Cooper’s favor when Bailey threw two huge picks. The first one was a tipped ball that fell right into hands of Lucas Hughes. Then with the Purples threatening to score, Bailey tried to toss it over the middle but Jack Lonaker was there for the interception.

But the Purples defense did not let the Jaguars capitalize off of the turnovers. Bowling Green turned the ball over 4 times but Cooper scored 0 points off of those turnovers. Cooper turned the ball over three times with Bowling Green scoring twice off of those turnovers.

Bailey found Jaxen Smith on the short route into the endzone to put the Purples up 21-7 heading into the locker room.

In the second half, Bowling Green pulled away starting with a huge 22 yard third down run by Deuce Bailey to set up the Jaxen Smith one yard touchdown run to put BG up 21, meaning it was almost time for the Jaguars to pass the sticks.

Cooper added one more score at the beginning of the 4th quarter to pull within 14 but the BG defense shut them down for the rest of the quarter.

For the first time since 2020, the Bowling Green Purples are once again 5A state champions.

