Hilltoppers accept invitation to 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl, WKU announced Sunday.

The Hilltoppers will face Old Dominion in the game, which is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The accepted invitation to the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl marks WKU’s 10th bowl game in the past 12 seasons. Starting with the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in 2012, the Tops have only missed the postseason in 2013 and 2018. This marks the fifth consecutive bowl game appearance for WKU in five seasons under Head Coach Tyson Helton at the helm of the program. WKU is one of 16 programs to have played in a bowl game each season since 2019 that will also play in a bowl game in 2023.

WKU finished the 2023 regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers became bowl eligible with a 28-23 victory over Sam Houston on Nov. 18 at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and followed with a 41-28 win at FIU in the regular-season finale.

In its bowl game last year, WKU beat South Alabama 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, and the year before the Hilltoppers claimed a 59-38 win over Appalachian State in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Under Helton, the Hilltoppers also beat Western Michigan, 23-20, in the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, and fell to Georgia State in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl.

WKU and Old Dominion have met seven times previously when both were members of Conference USA. WKU leads the all-time series 6-1 against the Monarchs. The most recent meeting came during the 2021 season, when the Hilltoppers won 43-20 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Old Dominion – now a member of the Sun Belt Conference – went 6-6 overall this season and 5-3 in conference play.

