Lady Toppers fall on the road at Oregon State

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (6-4) fell to Oregon State (6-0) on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, 76-52.

Alexis Mead led the team with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. She was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Aaliyah Pitts had a team high four rebounds along with seven points.

Allen scored the first points of the game on WKU’s first possession. Oregon State then scored the next 13 points. A free throw from Hayes ended the run and the scoring was even from there. The Beavers took a 18-8 lead into the second quarter.

Both teams scored more points in the second quarter. Oregon State opened the period on a 9-0 run to go ahead by 19. WKU used a 10-2 run to cut the lead down to 11, but the Beavers pushed back ahead by 19 with 1:44 left in the quarter. The Lady Toppers scored four straight points to end the half, making the score a 39-24 Oregon State lead at halftime.

Oregon State scored the first four points of the third quarter and used an 8-2 run to take a 21-point lead. The teams went back and forth, but WKU went on a 9-0 run at the 2:50 mark to cut the lead down to 13. In that run, Mead contributed six of the nine points. The Beavers responded by outscoring WKU 7-2 through the remainder of the quarter to take a 62-44 lead into the final quarter.

Odeth Betancourt scored the first points of the fourth quarter, but Oregon State scored the next four. From there, Oregon State outscored WKU 10-6 to earn the win.

The Lady Toppers will be back in Bowling Green to take on Ball State on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. That game is a White Out and is WKU Alumni Night. All WKU Alumni are invited to attend the game.

