Patchy fog possible Sunday with mild temperatures

Sunday morning could be foggy for some
A few places could see some patchy dense fog but temperatures stay mild into Sunday.
By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning could bring some tricky travel conditions for some across the area due to fog. This is not expected to be a widespread event, but rather patchy across our area.

FOG REMINDER: Low and Slow (low lights on and slow your speed while driving)

Sunday: Temperatures will start rather mild near 50 degrees which allows for some areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog will dissipate by 9 a.m. for most. 20% chance of precipitation in the early morning hours, but dry the rest of the day. Clouds will start our morning but will eventually break way after lunchtime to a bit of sunshine before sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Monday: Clouds enter the region early in the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Showers will push into the area between 5 am and 7 am and will move out of the area for most by 11 am. After the brief rain showers in the morning, clouds become scattered and we will warm up into the low 50s.

Showers will enter our area Monday morning but move out by 11 a.m. for most.
