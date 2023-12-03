Some sunshine for Sunday, then more rain for Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was rather mild across the region with highs nearing 60° for some spots. Some regions east of I-65 were able to pick up a little bit of rain yesterday, but most of us stayed mainly dry. Today will feature more sunshine by the afternoon with highs up in the middle 50s. We’ve had a couple of cozy, indoor days, so today will be the perfect opportunity for any of those outdoor chores/plans you might have.

Monday morning rain (WBKO)

Chances for rain will return as we move into Monday along an area of low-pressure that will approach from the west. Showers will be most likely in the early morning to parts of the afternoon before gradually clearing out by the evening. Some of us could pick up nearly a half-inch of rain through the daytime tomorrow, but we’re not expecting a washout. You’ll want the rain gear and a few extra minutes for your AM commute!

Temperatures staying a little cooler in the lower 50s (WBKO)

Temperatures for Monday will be a little bit cooler than what we saw yesterday, but will be closer to what we normally experience for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for many areas across the region with a few showers in the morning. We’ll gradually see clearing skies by later tomorrow evening, which will bring low temperatures in the 30s.

Most of this upcoming week looks warm and mainly dry. A few of us may see some shower activity into parts of Tuesday afternoon, but they will be light and widespread in nature. Highs will stick in the 50s for most days except for Wednesday, when temps will dip into the upper 40s. Next weekend could even bring warmer temperatures in the lower 60s. We’re watching more chances for rain as we head into next weekend with those warmer temps- stay tuned for updates.

