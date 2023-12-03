Western Kentucky University’s Kentucky Museum hosts ‘Christmas in Kentucky’

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Museum put a special twist on the holiday season kick-off with their ‘Christmas in Kentucky’ event Saturday afternoon.

The Kentucky Museum hosted their annual “Christmas in Kentucky” event with Christmas activities and a look at Kentucky Christmas history.

“Wee want to give back and get the community in the holiday spirit,” said Kentucky Museum Director Brent Bjorkman. “There’s ornament making, Mr. Magic shows, Mr. and Mrs. Claus are here, balloon animal making. It’s just a wonderful time for families to get together.”

In the 16 years the Kentucky Museum has hosted the event, it’s continued to grow, but museum employees see lots of familiar faces as the Bowling Green community continues to look forward to this event each holiday season.

“The feedback is always really positive, and I don’t just think because it’s free,” said Bjorkman. “It becomes a tradition within families, and you have people who brought their children 16 years ago who are now bringing their grandchildren. I think in a lot of ways Christmas in Kentucky becomes this tradition that goes throughout families and their memories for the holidays.”

The Kentucky Museum presented some interactive antiques that apply directly to Christmas in Kentucky, giving those attending a chance to travel back in time and get a taste of what a Kentucky Christmas looked like years ago.

“We’re here in the classroom looking at some traditional toys that people played with,” said Bjorkman, “Giving kids a look at some of the older toys we have here and how you played as a kid in Kentucky before modern conveniences.”

