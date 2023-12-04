BCSO warns the public of newest scam

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam circulating the area.

The office has received reports of a man calling people claiming to be part of the sheriff’s office and identifying himself as Scott Miller.

He tells people that they have missed jury duty and warrants are out for their arrest adding that money wired to him can take care of the warrants.

“This person has no affiliation with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office,” according to the office’s Facebook page. “If you are contacted by him please notify your local law enforcement agency.”

