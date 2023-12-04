Be a Santa to a Senior brings joy to older adults

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the festivities of the holiday season begin, Home Instead encourages residents in Bowling Green and surrounding communities to participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior program and share joy by giving a gift with older adults in the community who may not have anyone to celebrate with.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Vicki Decker, general manager of the Home Instead office serving Warren, Barren, Allen, Logan, Simpson, Edmonson and Butler counties. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 100 local older adults.

To participate, shoppers can visit the Be a Santa to a Senior tree at the Home Instead office, 1861 Westen Street, Suite A, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available through Dec. 20.

The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

“Gifts aside, the true value comes in the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors,” said Decker.

As a franchise network, Home Instead is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Over that time, Be a Santa to a Senior has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults nationwide.

For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

To learn more about helping older adults in south-central Kentucky visit imreadytocare.com.

