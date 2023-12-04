Be a Santa to a Senior brings joy to older adults

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 100 local older adults.
This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 100 local older adults.(Pixabay | MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the festivities of the holiday season begin, Home Instead encourages residents in Bowling Green and surrounding communities to participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior program and share joy by giving a gift with older adults in the community who may not have anyone to celebrate with.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Vicki Decker, general manager of the Home Instead office serving Warren, Barren, Allen, Logan, Simpson, Edmonson and Butler counties. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 100 local older adults.

To participate, shoppers can visit the Be a Santa to a Senior tree at the Home Instead office, 1861 Westen Street, Suite A, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available through Dec. 20.

The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

“Gifts aside, the true value comes in the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors,” said Decker.

As a franchise network, Home Instead is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Over that time, Be a Santa to a Senior has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults nationwide.

For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

To learn more about helping older adults in south-central Kentucky visit imreadytocare.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County
The Bowling Green Purples avenged its state title loss last year, this time beating Cooper...
Bowling Green wins its 8th state championship after a 28-14 win over Cooper
In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, the Bowling Green Police responded to the Wingate Hotel...
Bowling Green Police Department arrests man accused of rape at Wingate Hotel
WKU Football has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl.
Hilltoppers accept invitation to 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl

Latest News

Melissa Odom Brown, right, receives an award from Capt. Brian Feldman, commanding officer of...
Bowling Green native named 2023 NMRTC Portsmouth Civilian of the Year
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County
Old-fashioned pickups, fire trucks, and floats with residents in Christmas costumes were all a...
Toys for Tots partners with Boyce community for annual Christmas parade
Old-fashioned pickups, fire trucks, and floats with residents in Christmas costumes were all a...
Toys for Tots partners with Boyce community for annual Christmas parade
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County