Bowling Green native named 2023 NMRTC Portsmouth Civilian of the Year

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WBKO) - Melissa Odom Brown, a native of Bowling Green, has been named Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Civilian of the Year for 2023.

Brown, a 1996 graduate of Warren Central High School, pointed to family tradition as the reason for joining the civil service 15 years ago.

”My family has a strong history of military service,” said Brown. “My grandfather was in the Navy and fought in WWII, my father served in the Army for 26 years participating in two wars and my brother was a Marine. Even in nursing school, I wanted to work in or for the military. Service to our country is something we as a family take pride in.”

Brown graduated from Kentucky State University in 2000 with an Associate of Science in Nursing and in 2016 from Old Dominion University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing.

Additionally, Brown is enrolled at Liberty University pursuing a Doctorate in Nursing.

”The lesson I have learned from my hometown of Bowling Green is to create family wherever you are,” said Brown. “By doing this, I have learned to build sustainable friendships and bond with my colleagues creating an environment of respect and teamwork that brings out the best in each other.”

Brown is the Occupational Health Program Manager and Nurse Consultant for NMRTC Portsmouth and Navy Medicine Branch Health Clinics.

”I provide oversight, management, regulatory guidance and instruction to the Occupational Health Clinics to ensure inspection readiness and continuity with OSHA NAVMED, Joint Commission, NIOSH, OPM, Department of Defense and Defense Health Agency guidance,” said Brown. “I ensure that employee and staffing readiness are inclusive of the mission of Occupational Health and Safety standards.”

According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.

NMRTC serves as the single point of contact in support of installation and operational commanders, providing medical information, support and over-medical cognizance of the active duty and reserve force.

Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

Brown has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during civil service.

”I am most proud of the great people I have met during my Navy career that have and continue to encourage and push me to exceed all expectations,” said Brown. “When leaders encourage, mentor and allow you to learn and grow while sharing their wisdom, anything can be accomplished.”

As Brown continues to train and perform missions, she takes pride in serving her country as a civil servant in the U.S. Navy.

”Providing civilian support for our active-duty readiness is a job that I love,” said Brown. “I understand the impact and duty that our military force has on protecting the American people and the sacrifices made to ensure our country’s safety and security. Being a part of this mission is what it means to be an American. I take pride in the love of my country and working for the Navy that serves and protects me and my family.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.