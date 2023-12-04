City of Bowling Green accepting applications for the 2024 Class of the Academy for New Americans

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green is now accepting applications for the 2024 Class of the Academy for New Americans.

The Academy for New Americans is a no cost, award winning leadership-training program sponsored by the City of Bowling Green that empowers New Americans to understand and participate in City Government.

To learn more about this program, visit here.

You can submit applications in three ways:

The deadline to submit applications for the 2024 Academy for New Americans Class is Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

