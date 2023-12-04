City of Bowling Green accepting applications for the 2024 Class of the Academy for New Americans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green is now accepting applications for the 2024 Class of the Academy for New Americans.

The Academy for New Americans is a no cost, award winning leadership-training program sponsored by the City of Bowling Green that empowers New Americans to understand and participate in City Government.

To learn more about this program, visit here.

You can submit applications in three ways:

By Google Form: 2024 Academy for New Americans Application: https://forms.gle/ToH8ihjyT6D4Kkhc9

Fillable Digital Application: https://www.bgky.org/files/GcfngWbl.pdf

Paper Applications available at Neighborhood and Community Services at 707 East Main Avenue, lower level Section 8 Reception.

The deadline to submit applications for the 2024 Academy for New Americans Class is Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

