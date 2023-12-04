Experts talk cause and local effects of record high global temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In November, a study led by the United Nations found that global temperatures had surpassed a 2℃ threshold put forth by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The legally binding international treaty’s goal is to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius to pre-industrial levels. However, as of Nov. 20, the world has exceeded that threshold 127 times in 2023. In November, the planet exceeded the 2 degrees Celsius mark that world leaders hoped to avoid.

Dr. Jerry Brotzge, Kentucky’s state climatologist, believes that these record temperatures in 2023 are due to a combination of three factors. He and other leading experts believe that two of those factors include a natural planetary warming trend that began in the 1800s and rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere due to human activity beginning in the Industrial Revolution.

However, the largest contributor is the ongoing El Niño phase causing rising surface water temperatures in the South Pacific Ocean.

“When we have an El Niño phase, we see warming of those surface temperatures, and that creates, globally, much warmer air temperatures. So, with those three trends and those three impacts, we’re seeing, globally, very warm temperatures, especially this summer,” Dr. Brotzge said.

This summer, the planet saw the warmest months on record in June, July, and August, consecutively, as well as record high temperatures for individual months.

Fluctuations between El Niño and La Niña phases have been directly linked to extreme weather events across the globe. Kentucky is no exception, with recent wildfires, flooding, excessive wind, and tornadoes coinciding with the phases.

Dr. Brotzge remarked that while much of the research into El Niño events is preliminary, there may be a relationship between rising carbon emissions and the increased tenacity of storms caused by rising temperatures.

“There is some evidence that points to maybe the warming,” Dr. Brotzge said.”The global warming that we’ve seen contributes to maybe more frequent El Niños or shifting of the pattern, but I think more work still needs to be done to fully understand the relationship between those two.”

While global temperatures are rising due to several factors, and extreme weather seems more prevalent, Dr. Brotzge stresses that technology has advanced rapidly in recent decades. He believes this may be a contributor to the perceived increase in extreme weather events.

“Statistically, we don’t see an increase in tornadoes nationwide. We don’t see an increase in the number of hurricanes or the strength worldwide when you look at those numbers. So far, in the data, we haven’t seen quantitative increases in the magnitude or the frequency in a lot of those extreme events even though it often feels that way,” Dr. Brotzge said. “It gets a little tricky when we’re looking at long-term patterns, because the rain gauges we have now are more sensitive and more accurate than, say, what we had 50 years ago. So, there’s a lot of science behind diving into those numbers and making sure that we have it correct.”

Those technological advances have also had a substantial impact on the survivability of extreme weather events, whether due to advanced notices of incoming weather or structural improvements on buildings.

“For every 1,000 deaths in 1900, we only have one death now. I mean, the number of deaths worldwide have plummeted because of the investment we’ve made in monitoring and warning the general public from tornadoes, from hurricanes,” Dr. Brotzge said. “So, by providing the public with this advanced warning, we can save lives and property by some degree.”

While there are several factors involved in global temperatures rising, Dr. Brotzge hopes that with the fluctuations between El Niño, La Niña, and neutral phases, global temperatures will drop below the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.