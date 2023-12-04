A few showers this morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few light rain showers swing through for the early morning commute.

Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid-30s. Showers push out by 11 a.m. and partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. High temperature in the low 50s. Tuesday will also feature a few stray showers with highs near the low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: While the scattered showers in the first part of the week won’t add up to much, we are watching chances for some more persistent rainfall next weekend. At this point, it is still too far out to know the exact track of the moisture, but chances to catch up on our drought seem certainly possible.

