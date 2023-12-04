A few showers this morning!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few light rain showers swing through for the early morning commute.

A few showers this morning!

Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid-30s. Showers push out by 11 a.m. and partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. High temperature in the low 50s. Tuesday will also feature a few stray showers with highs near the low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: While the scattered showers in the first part of the week won’t add up to much, we are watching chances for some more persistent rainfall next weekend. At this point, it is still too far out to know the exact track of the moisture, but chances to catch up on our drought seem certainly possible.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County
The Bowling Green Purples avenged its state title loss last year, this time beating Cooper...
Bowling Green wins its 8th state championship after a 28-14 win over Cooper
In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, the Bowling Green Police responded to the Wingate Hotel...
Bowling Green Police Department arrests man accused of rape at Wingate Hotel
WKU Football has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl.
Hilltoppers accept invitation to 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl

Latest News

A few showers this morning!
A few showers this morning!
Estimated rainfall amounts from Monday through Friday night.
Scattered showers for Monday morning commute
A few scattered showers are possible for your Monday morning commute.
Showers enter area for Monday morning commute
Monday morning rain
Some sunshine for Sunday, then more rain for Monday