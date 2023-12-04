Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country legend Garth Brooks invited Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

McCreery was invited to become a member during the Opry Country Christmas Show.

“When I got started doing this people asked, ‘What are your goals,’” McCreery said, “and I’d say ‘one day I’d like to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.’”

McCreery earned his claim to fame with his deep vocals when he won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011.

The North Carolina native was the first country artist and the youngest male artist to debut his first studio album at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

He has since had at least four albums that have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Albums chart.

Earlier this year he was one of six inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The show included a performance by Scotty McCreery and other country artists, including Opry Members Mandy Barnett, the Gatlin Brothers, Charlie McCoy and Jeannie Sealy. There was also a performance by Hailey Whitters, who is a part of Opry NextStage.

BREAKING: @garthbrooks has just invited @ScottyMcCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry! pic.twitter.com/wqPCXoGp0o — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 4, 2023

According to the Opry’s website, to become a member, the Opry considers career accomplishment and the potential for continued success.

“But the Opry doesn’t simply pass out invitations to the biggest stars with the most hits. Opry management looks for a musical and a generational balance,” according to the Opry website. “Opry membership requires a passion for country music’s fans, a connection to the music’s history, and it requires commitment – even a willingness to make significant sacrifices to uphold that commitment.”

The decision to bring a new act into the Opry fold is a two-pronged one, the Opry website says. Bringing a new act in is based on career accomplishment and commitment.

Opry NextStage features artists who have the talent, the stories, and the sound to become the next big thing in country music.

