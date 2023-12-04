JourneyPure of Bowling Green launches inaugural blanket drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a new initiative to support the homeless community, JourneyPure of Bowling Green has partnered with It’s a Southern Thing Catering to bring warmth and comfort to those in need. They will be collecting blankets for the homeless.

Leslie Tate-Qualls, Regional Director of Outpatient Services for JourneyPure said that the organization is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

“Once we receive several blankets, we’re going to be going to the camps that we’re aware of in the area and giving those blankets out. Any leftover blankets that we have, we will be donating to the Room in the Inn to give back to the community that way,” she said.

The partnership with It’s a Southern Thing Catering allows the effort to extend beyond blankets, incorporating the distribution of food to the homeless.

“When you’re homeless, you have nothing. You feel like you have nothing, and I feel like it’s a chance for me to give back, meet a partner with Leslie at JourneyPure to give back to the community,” said Susan Appling, owner of It’s a Southern Thing Catering.

Both organizations recognize that our lives can change quickly due to the circumstances we face and that a lot of people know what it’s like to struggle.

“We’ve all been down on our luck before, and I feel like this is just a way to say, hey, there is somebody that cares, there is somebody that’s here for you,” Appling said.

They say that extending kindness to inspire hope in those who feel hopeless can start them on their journey to recovery and self-sufficiency.

“You never know how close someone is to it being their last day that they’re giving up, that they have lost all hope and to have something warm in their belly and a blanket,” Tate-Qualls said. “It means a lot to us to be able to give that to them in hopes that they know that somebody out there cares.”

JourneyPure and It’s a Southern Thing Catering envision this initiative as being a recurring event that aspires to create lasting change within the local homeless community.

“My hope in doing this project with JourneyPure and with Leslie is that it can be a recurring thing that we can start setting up maybe, like food banks at certain areas, hand out hot meals on the cold nights, hand out sack lunches through the summer and the spring, and that way we can be more involved in our community and be an example to others,” Appling said.

For those eager to contribute to this noble cause, blankets can be dropped off at the JourneyPure office located at 1901 Scottsville Road. They will even arrange pick up for donations by phone at (888) 862-5018.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.