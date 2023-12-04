A look back on November's weather

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With an unusually warm start to the month, many of us were wondering if winter was really on the way. We soon saw those much colder temperatures as the month went on, but November 2023 was warmer than average by nearly 4°! In total, we broke three records last month.

Three records were broken throughout November. A daily high, low, and precipitation.(WBKO)

2023 now holds the hottest November 8th, coldest November 29th, and wettest November 21st on record. Overall, our average high temperature for this past month was 62.9°, which is 3.7° above the normal monthly average high of 59.2°. For low temperatures, we were closer to where we normally are for this time of year. The average low for this November was 37.4°, which is 0.2° cooler than the normal monthly average low of 37.6°. Unfortunately, this past month was extremely dry, we barely picked up over an inch and a half of precipitation for the whole month, which means our drought persists.

We saw more warmer days than cool
We saw more warmer days than cool(WBKO)

Looking back on the month, we had 14 days where we were above-average as far as highs go, with nearly just as many going above for low temperatures. Only a handful of days ended up being around normal for last month, with a few more being below-average. So far, the warming trend has continued into December, but there is plenty of time for change. We’ll see you back here next month for December’s recap!

