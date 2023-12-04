New facility aims to support those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, and more

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pieces of Hope is a new facility aimed at supporting those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, and special needs.

Founded by Jill Steffey, the center was developed to be a sanctuary for both clients and caregivers. With personal experience as a caregiver, she understands the various challenges faced by families dealing with these conditions.

“The mission of Pieces of Hope is to help as many people as possible, including caregivers, to not reinvent the wheel and not do this by themselves,” Steffey said.

Her inspiration for starting the facility was her father who lost his life to Parkinson’s Disease. The program she developed helped keep him alive five years longer than doctors projected.

“My dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and I developed the program to help him get through the Parkinson’s and I got to keep him around for another five years because of that. And my mom also had congestive heart failure and kidney failure,“ Steffey said. “I have been through caregivers, Hospice, phosphorus, home health, you name it, I’ve been through it and now I want to help other people get through it too.”

The center focuses on addressing various issues, including physical challenges such as balance, fine and gross motor skills, flexibility, and strength.

“Most people want to do cookie-cutter kind of things. I am not going to do that with people that come out here. Whatever they come out here with and whatever they need is what we are going to do. I’m going to individualize this to the point that nobody gets the same services twice. Whatever you need, I will figure out a way to make it happen,” she said.

Mental health is also a priority, with activities ranging from memory-boosting card games to brain games designed to engage and stimulate cognitive functions.

She has also become a certified Nutritionist and with nutrition playing a critical role in disease management, the facility has a full kitchen. Pieces of Hope offers classes covering specific foods and monthly cooking classes to empower individuals to make healthier choices.

“I can talk to you about food and I can teach you how to the food the right way,” she said.

The center also extends support to caregivers, providing guidance on accessing help, initiating legal paperwork, connecting with home health professionals, and navigating hospice care options.

“One of the things that we will do together is get the resources that you need to make your life a little bit better and part of that is because we are going to do it together and I am part of your team,” Steffey said.

Classes are available Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sessions can be individual or in small groups, with a maximum of eight participants. No insurance is needed, and classes cost $10 payable in cash or check upon arrival. Session length varies based on individual needs.

For more information, interested individuals can reach out to Jill Steffey at jill@piecesofhope.life or 270-599-4841. Additional details can be found on the center’s website: Pieces of Hope.

