Russell County man sentenced for defrauding 2 non-profit organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russell County man was sentenced last week for defrauding two Russell County area non-profit organizations.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Stansbury of the FBI Louisville Field Office made the announcement.

According to court records, Charles Davis, 57, was sentenced last week to two years and three months in prison, followed by a 3-year term of supervised release, for two counts of wire fraud.

The charges were in in connection with his thefts while working as treasurer from two Russell County non-profit organizations, ArtWorks Community Arts Education Center, a local non-profit in Jamestown, that provides arts education to children, and the Russell County Arts Council, another non-profit that provides arts education to children and the community.

Davis was also ordered to pay $352,336.72 in restitution to ArtWorks Community Arts Education Center and the Russell County Arts Council.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Assistant United States Attorney Madison Sewell, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

