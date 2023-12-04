Scattered showers for Monday morning commute

A few showers in the morning
A few scattered showers are possible for your Monday morning commute.
By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will push in Sunday night through Monday morning.

A few passing showers early Monday morning at about 8am.
A few passing showers early Monday morning at about 8am.(Davis Wells)

Monday: A few scattered showers push in by 5 a.m. for the northern portion of the viewing area. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid-30s. Showers push out by 11 a.m. and partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. High temperature in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Temperatures will start in the mid to low 30s and warm into the low 50s. A few passing scattered showers enter in the afternoon and push out by about 8 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD: While the scattered showers in the first part of the week won’t add up to much, we are watching chances for some more persistent rainfall next weekend. At this point, it is still too far out to know the exact track of the moisture, but chances to catch up on our drought seem certainly possible.

Estimated rainfall amounts from Monday through Friday night.
Estimated rainfall amounts from Monday through Friday night.(Davis Wells)

