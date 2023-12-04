Seasonable weather on Tuesday

Areas of fog develop tonight.

Some showers later in the day Tuesday.

Rain more likely as we get into the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies start to clear out a little this evening and combined with very light winds, expect some areas of fog on the overnight as lows slip down into the middle 30s. It appears temperatures will stay just warm enough to prevent any freezing fog. A mix of clouds and sunshine make up the forecast for Tuesday. A weak system from the north could bring a few showers to the area late in the day and towards the evening. Look for some better sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the 60s as clouds start to return on Friday.

A few showers later on Tuesday, but the better chance for rain is coming over the weekend. (David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain is more likely into the weekend. Right now, severe weather does not look likely, but an inch or two of rainfall is possible. We will keep you updated on the forecast.

