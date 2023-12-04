Toys for Tots partners with Boyce community for annual Christmas parade

BOYCE, Ky. (WBKO) - Old-fashioned pickups, fire trucks, and floats with residents in Christmas costumes were all a part of the Boyce Community Christmas Parade that has been going on for nearly a decade.

The event took place on Sunday, Dec. 3, and the parade began its path at 2:30 p.m. The parade included 220 participants, each of which donated a toy for entry to support Toys for Tots.

“Toys for Tots will start the parade; we’ll be in the front,” says Youth Ambassador Mentor for Toys For Tots Kimber Doyle. “We have marching bands. We have JROTC units. We have the Plano fire department. We have the local fire departments in just Warren County that come out to this parade. So, it’s kind of for everybody. This parade just has a lot of Intel. It’s very interesting to watch each and every year.”

Doyle has been a part of Toys for Tots since the age of 5 and touched on the importance of partnership with this community event.

“These toys are the children’s only Christmas 90 percent of the time, so that’s what this parade is all about today,” she says. “Just helping children, getting those toys out to the kids in need and helping others in the community.”

Member of the Marine Corp League Malcolm Cherry led the parade by driving the red “Toys for Tots” truck, and described how it felt to toss gifts to children as he drove through the parade path.

“They just love it,” he said. “They make me smile a lot more than when I look at their faces. They’re just so pretty out there and they run up and get the toys and all that, it’s just fantastic.”

Cherry has been a loyal participant with Toys for Tots since he joined the Marine Corp in 1969 and was there since the start of the partnership with Boyce community for the parade.

“They started this parade on a kind of a whim, and it turned out it’s bigger and better than some parades in in the city limit,” Cheery said.

He was also a participant in the previous weekend’s “Hand it to a Hero event” put on by Toys for Tots.

“‘Hand to a Hero’ was fantastic. I think all together we’ve received about $10,000 in toys and cash donations and it was better this year than it’s ever been,” he said.

Toys for Tots also hosted an event at Western Kentucky University, where those who donated a toy were given free admission to the basketball game.

Toys for Tots will be accepting unwrapped toys until Dec. 14, and has 190 drop-off locations set up around Bowling Green for those interested in donating.

More information about upcoming events and drop-off locations can be found on their Facebook page.

