WCPS elementary students participate in Lighthouse Team Leadership Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual Lighthouse team leadership Summit at the Green River Regional Education Cooperative on Monday morning.

“We had a guest speaker named Jake Lyle, he talked about some different people like Michael Jordan, and how they were all connected, how they set long-term goals and short-term goals,” said Plano Elementary sixth grader, Asa Wisdom.

There were around 15 different elementary schools with students participating in the event. The students did team-building activities, heard presentations from fellow students and local community leaders, and discussed ways to improve leadership in their schools.

The leadership team from Warren East was also there to provide support for the younger students.

“My job and my team’s job is basically to help elementary school kids make sure that they feel like they have somebody as an older person, someone they can look up to. If they have any questions, need any help, we’re here to help them and to give them a guide on how to be a better leader,” said Leadership Ambassador, Jasmine Hollis.

She said she first became involved in leadership last year when she began choosing the classes she wanted to take.

“I applied for the leadership team and my teacher, looked at my application, and he had to go talk to teachers about me and make sure I was a good leader,” Hollis said. “I’m very involved in my school, I’m a cheerleader, and I’m in different clubs. I’m outgoing, so a lot of people know me.”

For the younger students who participated in the event, being a leader means helping those younger than themselves and doing the right thing when no one is watching.

“Leadership is like being that person that people will go to, and they know that you’ll do the right thing no matter what, and they know that you’ll do everything in your power to keep them safe,” said Plano Elementary sixth grader Chloe Parsons.

“When you’re a leader, kids look up to you, especially the younger ones,” said Plano Elementary fourth grader Emma Deberry.

For more on the Leader in Me Lighthouse Leadership Program visit leaderinme.org.

