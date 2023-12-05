92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A 92-year-old man is one of two people who survived after his vehicle collided with a semitruck Tuesday in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County just before 8 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. His vehicle was then struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police said the semi was hauling about 70,000 car batteries when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the semi left the roadway before overturning.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed down to one lane as emergency crews worked on the crash.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BCSO, WCSO warns the public of newest scam
Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
The suspect vehicle is a dark, 2-door sports car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows with...
Police investigating armed robbery at Amish produce stand
During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news”...
Single-vehicle crash leads to DUI, possession arrest
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County

Latest News

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
This morning, the Logan County Career & Technical Center recognized 15 students for their...
Logan County Career and Technical Center inducts new members into Health Sciences Academy
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US