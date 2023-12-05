Boil water advisory issued by Edmonson County Water District

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Water District has issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday due to the risk for bacteria contamination to low pressure or no pressure because of a main line break.

Impacted customers are those on the south side of Brownsville but does not include the actual City of Brownsville.

Communities impacted by this advisory are Chalybeate, Rhoda, Pig, Wingfield, Cedar Springs, and Rocky Hill.

The advisory will remain in effect until water samples have been taken and the threat of contamination has been eliminated to the satisfaction of the Environmental Protection Agency.

You must boil your water to a full boil for at least three minutes.

For more information, call 270-597-2165.

