Bowling Green High School plans $6.3 million project to renovate campus facilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Bowling Green High School announced plans for a $6.3 million project to renovate campus facilities.

The project covers the costs of renovating the arena and the soccer, baseball, and softball fields.

The arena, built in 1990, will be getting a new gym floor, cooling system, bleachers, and upgraded aesthetics. It will account for around $2 million worth of the project.

Bowling Green High School Principal Kyle McGraw says the arena is ready to be updated.

“The floor and the bleacher systems, they really live their lives,” McGraw said. “It was pretty evident as we started looking across our campus that that was the next place that we needed to focus on.”

Primarily used for athletic purposes, the arena is also used for high school graduation and other community events.

“The arena is a space that serves the entire Bowling Green community at Bowling Green High School,” McGraw said. “All of BGISD uses the arena at different parts of the school year. We’re looking forward to this facility serving the community for a long time.”

The athletic fields are now fully turfed, and McGraw says the new feature will serve as a luxury to the student body.

“We have so many students who use those facilities,” he said. “There’s a lot of maintenance involved to keeping those fields grass and it’s just nice to be able to not have to worry about weather and those sorts of things when we’re scheduling games and practices.”

Although progress has been made to renovate the athletic fields, construction will not begin in the area until the summer after graduation.

The project is being funded by the BGISD’s construction fund.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.