Bowling Green High School plans $6.3 million project to renovate campus facilities

Bowling Green High School initiated a $6.3 million dollar project to renovate arena and...
Bowling Green High School initiated a $6.3 million dollar project to renovate arena and athletic fields.(WBKO)
By Presley Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Bowling Green High School announced plans for a $6.3 million project to renovate campus facilities.

The project covers the costs of renovating the arena and the soccer, baseball, and softball fields.

The arena, built in 1990, will be getting a new gym floor, cooling system, bleachers, and upgraded aesthetics. It will account for around $2 million worth of the project.

Bowling Green High School Principal Kyle McGraw says the arena is ready to be updated.

“The floor and the bleacher systems, they really live their lives,” McGraw said. “It was pretty evident as we started looking across our campus that that was the next place that we needed to focus on.”

Primarily used for athletic purposes, the arena is also used for high school graduation and other community events.

“The arena is a space that serves the entire Bowling Green community at Bowling Green High School,” McGraw said. “All of BGISD uses the arena at different parts of the school year. We’re looking forward to this facility serving the community for a long time.”

The athletic fields are now fully turfed, and McGraw says the new feature will serve as a luxury to the student body.

“We have so many students who use those facilities,” he said. “There’s a lot of maintenance involved to keeping those fields grass and it’s just nice to be able to not have to worry about weather and those sorts of things when we’re scheduling games and practices.”

Although progress has been made to renovate the athletic fields, construction will not begin in the area until the summer after graduation.

The project is being funded by the BGISD’s construction fund.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BCSO, WCSO warns the public of newest scam
The suspect vehicle is a dark, 2-door sports car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows with...
Police investigating armed robbery at Amish produce stand
During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news”...
Single-vehicle crash leads to DUI, possession arrest
Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County

Latest News

Stan Logsdon is a preschool bus driver for Bowling Green Independent School District who not...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Stan Logsdon
This morning, the Logan County Career & Technical Center recognized 15 students for their...
Logan County Career and Technical Center inducts new members into Health Sciences Academy
Boil water advisory issued by Edmonson County Water District
Boil water advisory issued by Edmonson County Water District
WKU Police searching for theft suspect
WKU Police searching for theft suspect