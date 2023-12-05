City of Bowling Green approves change orders for Public Safety Training Facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has approved the construction of a Public Safety Training Facility on Porter Pike Road.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is a rebuild of Fire Station Five and the project broke ground in the fall of last year.

Originally, bidding for the project stood at an estimated $16 million with $50,000 in contingency.

However, the additional fees that were requested add up to $900,000 and account for karst conditions and sinkholes discovered during construction that were not considered in the initial bidding.

“The first change order was roughly $700,000 to fix the sinkhole and to change over to the micropile instead of just a regular construct,” said Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel.

Micropiles are a method of construction meant to support a building in case a sinkhole was to open and each one installed supports 50,000 pounds.

“We’re going to have close to 340 of those I believe, so the building will be well supported, but our recent change is that we found out it was taking more bags of concrete because we were pouring the bags of concrete down the hole and the concrete was just going everywhere underneath the surface because of the poor soil,” Meisel said.

Paying for the extra concrete was the second change of order, and Meisel delved further into the details.

“The second change order was to fix another sinkhole and to pay for the extra concrete that we’ve been pouring down the holes and going every which way,” Meisel said. “To add roughly $70 or $80,000 worth of the socks to the remaining holes, so it was roughly a $240,000 change. The first one was just the design change and a construction method change of doing the micropiles. The second change order was to use the sleeves or the socks to contain the concrete where it would set up and bond to the rock below the surface.”

He also explained the issues that construction workers have been facing are not uncommon in Bowling Green.

“This, like any other construction project in Bowling Green, Warren County, you’re going to run into things like sinkholes and complications, and this project was no different where we just live in a karst underground system,” he said.

Although costs for the issue have been added after the fact, Meisel explained that they would have had to pay for the costs anyway, regardless of whether them being a part of the bidding or not.

“We would have paid for that even if they had designed it to start,” Meisel said. “Some people claim, ‘We shouldn’t have to pay for that.’ Well, that would have been part of the construction plans to start if they had gone ahead and included it.”

Meisel says the costs for the extra concrete are now contained and he hopes that within the next month, workers will be able to finish the foundation, so they can get started on construction above ground.

The city will now be considering including an in-house geologist and engineers more experienced with working in karst conditions for future projects.

