Community bike ride to highlight Light Up BGKY displays in the area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Thursday, a family-friendly night ride cycling tour will help showcase the Light Up BGKY displays in the community.

The Light Up BGKY night ride will begin at Fountain Square Park at 5:30 P.M. and the route will take cyclists in and around the downtown area to show the many light up displays made by the city of Bowling Green and its community members.

Participants will also receive a free general admission ticket to the SoKY Ice Rink as well as discounts from Spencer’s Coffee for the evening.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.