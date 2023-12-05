FBU National Championship showcases 6 Warren County athletes

The six are Garrett Pearson, Montana Reynolds, Jamelle Green, Micah Pearson, Jordon Whitlow-Clark and Zyrek Burton.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The FBU National Championship selected six athletes from Bowling Green and Warren County to represent Team Kentucky in the 2023 competition.

The six athletes are sixth-graders Garrett Pearson, Montana Reynolds, Jamelle Green, Micah Pearson and Jordon Whitlow-Clark along with seventh-grader Zyrek Burton.

Two are from the Bowling Green Independent School District and four are from Warren County Public Schools.

The players are under the guidance of Tyreon Clark, one of Warren Central Football’s coaches and one of the eight Team Kentucky FBU coaches.

Since Nov. 1, these athletes have committed their weekends to training and practice sessions in Lexington, preparing for the regional championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The regional rounds started on Dec. 1, where the Kentucky team had a 28-0 victory against Indiana in the first round.

The team faced Ohio in the second round, winning with a 44- 42 score and now face teams from Texas and Florida.

Championship week in Naples, Florida is Dec. 15-19 where regional champions from eight regions will compete for a national title.

The players are also facing a financial goal needing to raise $3,000 just before Christmas.

The KYMFSA is asking for the public to consider sponsoring the athletes.

For more information, visit here.

