Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Stan Logsdon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stan Logsdon is a preschool bus driver for Bowling Green Independent School District who not only drives them to and from school; he is their guardian angel when they are away from home.

Logsdon, who spent almost his entire life in Bowling Green, first aspired to be a lawyer and ended up working in law enforcement for a few years with the Kentucky State Police. After a few years, he realized that the pressures of the job took too much time from his family and chose a different career path. He eventually retired from a local printing company after 30 years of service to the industry.

After his retirement, a friend approached him about becoming a preschool bus driver.

“This position came open, and I thought, well, I’d give it a shot, and it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made because being around people that you like and you enjoy being around, it just kind of fills your soul,” Logsdon said.

As a preschool bus driver, Logsdon takes personal responsibility for the well-being of every child on his bus. He accompanies them on field trips, joins them for lunches, and spends time with them in their classes. For him, it’s more than just a job.

“Probably one of the most rewarding jobs I’ve ever done in my life. I love these kids. They’re like my grandkids, and I look forward every day to seeing them,” Logsdon said.

His connection with the children is a source of endless happiness.

“It’s hard not to be happy when you’re around those kids, and I just love them. I love them to death,” he said.

Logsdon’s commitment to the children on his bus is unwavering.

“They’re going to have to take me off that bus because as long as I can keep my CDL active, I will be driving this preschool bus,” he said.

One of Stan’s highest priorities with the children is looking out for their safety. He takes personal responsibility for every child, introducing himself to their parents and giving them his phone number if they need anything at all.

“The safety of these children, that’s my number one concern. You have to have your head on a swivel,” Logsdon said. “You’ve got to make sure that all the kids are safe, everybody around you because you never know who’s going to run one of these stop signs, so you’ve got to be diligent.”

As the children step off his bus, whether it’s for the day or heading off to bigger and better things, Logsdon wishes them all the success in the world.

“I just hope they remember to be kind and remember that things happen in life that sometimes aren’t pleasant but to be just kind and persevere and get through and be the best you can be,” Logsdon said.

