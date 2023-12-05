Kentucky father accused of shooting son after telling him to ‘hush’

Rivers is accused of shooting his son on December 1st.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A father in Johnson County is behind bars on an attempted murder charge after deputies say he shot his son.

On Friday, arrest documents show Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home along Route 1559 in Sitka for a male who had been shot.

Deputies report finding 61-year-old Timothy Rivers sitting in a chair smoking marijuana with a Winchester .30-30 lying in front of him.

Dispatchers told deputies the victim was already being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Officials write that after conducting an interview with Rivers, he said his son had come into a back room and began yelling.

Rivers told investigators he warned his son to “hush, or he would hurt him.”

Rivers then told officials his son continued, so he “shot the hell out of him.”

Timothy Rivers was arrested and taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

