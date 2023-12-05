Local Humane Society talks semantics of gifting pets for the holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society warns about gifting pets this holiday season, especially as a surprise.

It’s no secret pets are a lot of work, but Adoption Counselor Katlyn Hare, said it’s something people don’t always take into account when gifting an animal.

“Everybody wants a little puppy to grow up with their child. But if you’re not at home a whole lot, maybe a puppy is not super ideal,” Hare said. “Puppies are super fluffy and cute, until they’re not because you haven’t been home enough to train them.”

Hare said it’s important to pick a pet that can keep up with someone’s lifestyle, explaining a younger animal may not be the best pick for someone who can’t devote the time to it.

“You might want to go with a dog that’s a little less high maintenance, maybe an older dog that’s already housebroken and not going to need as much training to try to fit into your family,” Hare said. “You just want to make sure that your timeline and all that good stuff lines up with the animal that you’re wanting to adopt.”

Hare also advises making sure the new owner or owners can take on all of the responsibilities that come with being a pet parent.

“A dog or a cat, any kind of animal, is a lifetime commitment. It’s not just for the day you get home from Christmas break to the day you go back from Christmas break,” Hare said. “It’s going to be for the rest of their lives that you have to take care of that animal physically, financially, emotionally. It’s not just a gift to someone, it is a huge financial and lifetime commitment.”

If you’re looking to adopt for the holidays, Hare says the Humane Society has plenty of puppies and kittens, but to also remember their more senior guests.

“If you are looking to adopt and you want to kind of get one of the ones that need to go home for Christmas, I would recommend a bonded pair or a larger size dog,” Hare said.

If you’re unsure if a pet may be right for your family, Hare recommends trying a foster program.

“We do offer summer parties, which is like a three to five night kind of trial period where you just kind of foster the animal for us. Then if everything goes well, you can come back and finalize that adoption,” Hare said. “If not ‚you bring them back, and we’re not going to hold you guys accountable for not being able to adopt again, we’re going try to find something that’s a little bit better of a fit for you.”

For more information on the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, or to see what pets are available for adoption, visit their website.

