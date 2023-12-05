Logan County Career and Technical Center inducts new members into Health Sciences Academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Career & Technical Center recognized 15 students for their induction into the Health Sciences Academy on Tuesday.

With a focus on hands-on learning and cutting-edge practices, the Health Sciences Career Academy sets the stage for these students to start a journey that will not only enrich their educational experience but also contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities in the years to come.

“Now that I’m certified, I passed my exam last week, I get to work in the work field at an earlier rate than the average student. So I’m hoping to progress my education,” said Tykeria Mason, a senior from Logan County High School.

This new wave of students being inducted into the Health Sciences Academy is made up of juniors and seniors from Logan County, Russellville and Todd Central High Schools.

Their instructors highlighted the critical role healthcare professionals will play in shaping the future of healthcare in Logan County and beyond.

“They leave here as state registered nurse aides and nationally certified phlebotomists and they get so much more real-world experience and life lessons,” said Marcy Duncan RN, Phlebotomy Instructor.

The Health Sciences Career Academy aims to provide a platform for these students to cultivate their skills.

The inductees expressed their enthusiasm about studying in the academy, emphasizing the unique opportunity to work with state-of-the-art equipment and practices through immersive work-based learning experiences.

“You’re more advanced, in my opinion, because you start so early. You start with new things that other people didn’t have the privilege to do and that’s because of the CTC or the Health Science Academy,” said Nakia Hardesty, a senior from Russellville High School.

Students interested in pursuing healthcare careers apply to the program and are approved by a committee.

“They will apply with an application. We review grade transcripts and attendance records. They write an essay of just their desire to continue in healthcare and we have a committee who will review those applications and we take the top 15,” said Lashawnda Lee APRN, Dual Credit Health Science Instructor.

As the landscape of healthcare continues to evolve, the roles within the industry are evolving with them. The newly inducted students, poised to become the future of healthcare, are gearing up to confront the challenges that lie ahead.

“Without this program, it would have been significantly more difficult to be able to not only take these classes but get a really good grasp and understanding of what these classes had to offer. And it helped with us being able to get out there, put ourselves out there. We already have the knowledge and we already have the skills/experience set up because of this course,” said Matthew Watkins, a senior from Logan County High School.

For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.