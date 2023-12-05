Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Lexington man was in disbelief after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Vasquez had just returned to his car when he began to scratch the ticket. He soon realized he had matched the candle symbol to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.(Kentucky Lottery)

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He told officials he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

“Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, ‘Give me the winning ticket,’” Vasquez added.

Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BCSO, WCSO warns the public of newest scam
The suspect vehicle is a dark, 2-door sports car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows with...
Police investigating armed robbery at Amish produce stand
During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news”...
Single-vehicle crash leads to DUI, possession arrest
Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County

Latest News

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
The remaining holds on four-star nominations by Tuberville will impact 'key senior leadership...
The Pentagon comments on holds of military nominations
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the...
Baker Mayfield and wife announce pregnancy, expecting first baby