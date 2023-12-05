Police investigating armed robbery at Amish produce stand

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to a press release, two white males pulled up to an Amish produce stand and requested produce.

The Amish man went to retrieve the requested items and when he returned, he was presented payment.

Police say, when the victim made change from his wallet, the passenger pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet.

The suspects fled toward Logan County.

The suspect vehicle is a dark, 2-door sports car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows with no registration plate.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Detective Duke at 270-586-7425.

