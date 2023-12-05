Recapping Bowling Green’s path to its 8th football championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Purples won its 8th high school football state championship after beating Cooper 28-14 last Saturday night at Kroger Field, ending its season on top with a 12-3 record.

The Purples put on a dominating display over the Jaguars and over most of the competition this season but it wasn’t as easy as it looked. Before the season even got underway, the Purples lost a huge piece in receiver Easton Barlow who had to miss the entire season with an injury. During the season, they also lost receiver CJ sweeney to a spinal injury.

That led into one of the best games of the season at the beginning of the year between the Purples and the LCA Eagles in the Rafferty’s Bowl. It was a back and forth affair that had many highlights but it ended with a 56-52 loss for Bowling Green.

BG’s next game was against the team it would later meet in the semifinals of the playoffs, the Owensboro Red Devils. The Purples were down in the game until a second half surge propelled them to a decisive victory. And in the third game of the season, Bowling Green lost to Bryan Station, a team who made it to the 6A championship game, on a game winning field goal 38-35.

All that meaning after starting 1-2 against some of the best teams in the state, the Purples went 11-1 for the rest of the season. During the rest of the regular season, the Purples only gave up 82 total points in 7 games which averages out to just under 12 points conceded a game. While offensively during that stretch, the Purples scored 310 points, averaging out to 44 points a game.

In the postseason, the Purples were even more dominant. On the road to Kroger Field, Bowling Green gave up 6 points to Apollo, 3 points to Graves County, 14 points to Fairdale and 6 points to Owensboro after giving up 28 to them during the regular season. Combined BG outscored those four opponents in the playoffs 188-29. With the addition of Cooper it was 216-43.

For a defense that gave up 122 points in the first three games of the regular season, that’s a huge turnaround.

With those injuries on the offensive side, other players like Matthew Klein, Jaxon Smith and Montravion Graham had to step up in the passing game and that they did with each being reliable at different points throughout the season with all of them totaling at least 200 yards receiving each.

Sophomore receiver Trevy Barber was the leading receiver totaling 84 receptions for 1,189 yards and 16 touchdowns.

But none of that would have been done without the work of the MVP at the helm, quarterback Deuce Bailey. For the entire season, Bailey threw for 3,515 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also rushed for 204 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground. Whenever you thought a play was dead, Bailey would put on his superman cape and made something out of nothing.

And you can’t forget the big men up front, led by DeMarcus Elliott, who had to replaced a stout offensive line from last season, gave Bailey all the time in the world to produce his huge numbers.

Defensively, Grayson Newman led the way this season with 101 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Jayden Axson followed with 96 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss with one interception. In total, the defense produced 99 tackles for loss with 38 sacks. They had 19 total interceptions with four of those being returned for touchdowns.

Special teams was also huge for the Purples this season with junior kicker and all-state soccer player, Braden Widener not missing a single extra point this season, hitting all 71 of his attempts and made 8 out of his 10 field goal attempts.

As another season closes, Bowling Green can sleep peacefully with a crown on its head as they prepare for next season looking to do it again.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.