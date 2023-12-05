Single-vehicle crash leads to DUI, possession arrest

During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news”...
During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news” and proceeded to threaten a Sheriff’s Deputy with bodily harm.(Christian County Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A single vehicle collision Friday morning led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man who was found to be in possession of a handgun and driving under the influence.

According to an arrest citation, units responded to a crash on Russellville Rd at approximately 6:00 AM where they discovered the driver, Jason Holleman, 43, who appeared to manifestly under the influence of some type of substance.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and was told by Holleman that had ingested methamphetamine approximately 12 hours before the crash.

Holleman, a convicted felon, was also in possession of a loaded handgun. 

After a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana.

During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news” and proceeded to threaten a Sheriff’s Deputy with bodily harm.

Holleman became further agitated at the jail and became physically combative.

Holleman was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky
Kentucky residents report bad taste, smell in drinking water
Walter Borden, 52 years old, was arrested Sunday morning by Allen County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine in Allen County
Police respond.
BCSO, WCSO warns the public of newest scam
The Bowling Green Purples avenged its state title loss last year, this time beating Cooper...
Bowling Green wins its 8th state championship after a 28-14 win over Cooper
In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, the Bowling Green Police responded to the Wingate Hotel...
Bowling Green Police Department arrests man accused of rape at Wingate Hotel

Latest News

The suspect vehicle is a dark, 2-door sports car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows with...
Police investigating armed robbery at Amish produce stand
It’s no secret pets are a lot of work, but Adoption Counselor Katlyn Hare, said it’s something...
Local Humane Society talks semantics of gifting pets for the holidays
The Sheriff's Office says during his arrest and transport, he told them that he was "going to...
Hopkinsville man arrested following crash
Pieces of Hope is a new facility aimed at supporting those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia,...
New facility in Bowling Green aims to support those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s and more