Single-vehicle crash leads to DUI, possession arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A single vehicle collision Friday morning led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man who was found to be in possession of a handgun and driving under the influence.

According to an arrest citation, units responded to a crash on Russellville Rd at approximately 6:00 AM where they discovered the driver, Jason Holleman, 43, who appeared to manifestly under the influence of some type of substance.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and was told by Holleman that had ingested methamphetamine approximately 12 hours before the crash.

Holleman, a convicted felon, was also in possession of a loaded handgun.

After a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana.

During his arrest and transport, Holleman stated to units that he “is going to be on the news” and proceeded to threaten a Sheriff’s Deputy with bodily harm.

Holleman became further agitated at the jail and became physically combative.

Holleman was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

